Another mock with Broderick Jones to Jets, latest one being Todd McShay's

We’re starting to see a trend here of positions — and even certain players — being mocked to the Jets across the media landscape. In this case, we’re talking about Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who was the selection at No. 13 in Todd McShay’s updated mock draft to reflect the big news that the Panthers traded for the No. 1 pick in a deal that sent picks 9 and 61 this year, a 2024 1st, a 2025 2nd and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears.

Jones was the fastest lineman at the combine, running a 4.97 in the 40-yard dash. Speed at the position actually translates to success in the NFL. He might have just 19 starts under his belt, but Jones displays a lot of the traits that NFL scouts want to see in an offensive tackle: quick feet, upper-body power, range and snap on initial contact. Oh, and he measured in at 6-5 and 311 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arm length. Duane Brown is back for the Jets, but he will be 38 years old. George Fant is a free agent, and Mekhi Becton can’t stay healthy. No matter who ends up being the Jets’ quarterback in 2023, protection will be critical. So I love the idea of bringing in a guy who didn’t allow a single sack last season.

As McShay mentioned, Jones was the fastest offensive lineman at the Scouting Combine and he looked very good during the on-field drills. Even with the return of Brown, the Jets will need people down the line at tackle and Jones would fit the group very well.

The questions are will Jones be available for the Jets at 13 and will the Jets even have pick 13 if and when the Aaron Rodgers deal finally gets done? Hopefully, the answer to the second question comes very soon. We’re all getting tired of waiting.