Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another mock with Broderick Jones to Jets, latest one being Todd McShay's

By Billy Riccette,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCUqa_0lFnzpHi00

We’re starting to see a trend here of positions — and even certain players — being mocked to the Jets across the media landscape. In this case, we’re talking about Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who was the selection at No. 13 in Todd McShay’s updated mock draft to reflect the big news that the Panthers traded for the No. 1 pick in a deal that sent picks 9 and 61 this year, a 2024 1st, a 2025 2nd and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears.

Jones was the fastest lineman at the combine, running a 4.97 in the 40-yard dash. Speed at the position actually translates to success in the NFL. He might have just 19 starts under his belt, but Jones displays a lot of the traits that NFL scouts want to see in an offensive tackle: quick feet, upper-body power, range and snap on initial contact. Oh, and he measured in at 6-5 and 311 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arm length.

Duane Brown is back for the Jets, but he will be 38 years old. George Fant is a free agent, and Mekhi Becton can’t stay healthy. No matter who ends up being the Jets’ quarterback in 2023, protection will be critical. So I love the idea of bringing in a guy who didn’t allow a single sack last season.

As McShay mentioned, Jones was the fastest offensive lineman at the Scouting Combine and he looked very good during the on-field drills. Even with the return of Brown, the Jets will need people down the line at tackle and Jones would fit the group very well.

The questions are will Jones be available for the Jets at 13 and will the Jets even have pick 13 if and when the Aaron Rodgers deal finally gets done? Hopefully, the answer to the second question comes very soon. We’re all getting tired of waiting.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Kirby Smart discusses UGA's quarterback battle
Athens, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI22 hours ago
Best reactions after Bengals stun fans with Orlando Brown Jr. signing
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX2 days ago
Mike Hilton recruits Mike Gesicki to Bengals -- and gets a reply
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
Titans and Cowboys fans, media react to Luke Gifford signing
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
5 players the Packers should want from the Jets in a trade for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Following Aaron Rodgers announcement, Packers now have worst odds to win NFC North in 2023
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Darius Slay confirms that he's staying with the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Broncos decline to place RFA tenders on 4 players
Denver, CO2 days ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Hayden Hurst
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Steelers cut LB Myles Jack
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Steelers restructure contract of S Minkah Fitzpatrick to create cap space
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy