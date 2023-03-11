Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Taco Bell removing longtime item from menu, testing new ‘Crispanada’ in select TN market

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5HJB_0lFnbnTo00

( KTLA ) – Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmreD_0lFnbnTo00
The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. (Courtesy: Taco Bell)

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

McDonald’s expands chicken sandwich lineup with new flavors

In a press release shared with News 2’s parent company, Nexstar, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu, nor whether it may return at a later date.

While Taco Bell might be saying goodbye to the Quesarito, the restaurants are welcoming back to other items that were previously on the menu: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNG3F_0lFnbnTo00
    The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to Taco Bell menus after a two-year hiatus. (Taco Bell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtJoV_0lFnbnTo00
    The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. made its return to Taco Bell menus on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page .

Love ranch? Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream coming to Walmart

In addition to these returning items, Taco Bell announced that customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be among the first to try its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain’s take on a chicken and cheese empanada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIskj_0lFnbnTo00
Taco Bell is testing its new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Taco Bell)

The Crispanada will be served with a spicy ranch sauce for “extra craveable dipping,” Taco Bell said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
TN woman held captive in closet for months, police say
Dyersburg, TN1 day ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
Here's What's In Taco Bell's New Crispanada
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro police release statement on death of Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs
Nashville, TN25 days ago
New Texas Roadhouse Location Coming This Fall
Danville, VA21 days ago
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant is Open, Won't Accept Cash
Tempe, AZ14 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL15 hours ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA23 hours ago
Taco Bell Says Goodbye to Another Fan-Favorite Menu Item
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
"Kidnapped Tennessee Woman Found Locked in Closet: Suspect Still at Large"
Dyersburg, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy