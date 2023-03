Don't Miss the final two shows of Into the Woods, Jr at the Chetco Grange, 97895 Shopping Center Avenue in Brookings.

Performances Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, and 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door.

These kids have put on a remarkable show for you and these are your final opportunities! See you at the theater!!