Tyreek Hill casually won the 60-meter USATF Masters Indoor Championship in a blowout

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is very, very fast.

*audience responds* “How fast is he?”

On Saturday, Hill won the men’s 60-meter dash at the U.S.A. Track and Field’s Masters Indoor Championship in the ages 25-29 bracket with an impressive 6.70-second time.

This was Hill’s first professional track event since 2014, and he marked the occasion by rocking shades during his sprint.

Hill’s absurdly good display at the indoor track-and-field event just proves why he’s still one of the most dangerous wideouts in the NFL.

It’s not all that uncommon for NFL athletes to engage in ancillary athletic events such as this. Hill’s performance in the Saturday competition underscores that he could probably be a full-time track-and-field athlete if he wanted to be.

Just look at how much better his time was than his competitors, via MileSplit.

Via MileSplit

There is a reason this man’s nickname is “Cheetah,” and a reason he’s done so well as a speedy NFL receiver.