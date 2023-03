lebtown.com

Earlene Mae Baal (1928-2023) By Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, 3 days ago

Earlene Mae Baal, 94, died March 8, 2023, in Good Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Esther S. Ney and ...