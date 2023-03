lebtown.com

Barbara A. Royer (1938-2023) By Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, 3 days ago

Barbara A. Royer, 85, formerly of Bethel, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown. She was the wife of the ...