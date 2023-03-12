NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for United Rentals Work United 500 based on qualifying results

The Valley of the Sun has played host to some of the most dramatic races in NASCAR Cup Series history.

The one-mile Phoenix Raceway was the site of Alan Kulwicki's first "Polish Victory Lap" and the place where Clint Bowyer and Jeff Gordon (and their respective pit crews) butted heads after a Chase wreck. Ryan Newman knocked rising star Kyle Larson out to secure a berth in the Championship 4 there, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. nabbed his last Cup Series victory on the oval. It's also the track where the Cup Series title is decided every year now.

Phoenix can be a challenge to navigate as the track temperatures rise under a baking sun. This week's race, the United Rentals Work United 500, gives teams a preview of what to come expect at the end of the playoffs. And although the stakes aren't nearly as high this time around, a strong showing can certainly boost confidence for later in the year when the spotlight is really on.

The Sporting News fills you in on the results of Saturday's qualifying, as well as the starting lineup for Sunday's race.

Who won the pole for the United Rentals Work United 500 in 2023?

Kyle Larson took the pole in Saturday's qualifying with a lap time of 27.642 seconds (129.726 mph average speed). That's his 15th career pole and his second at Phoenix Raceway.

United Rentals Work United starting lineup 2023

Larson and Denny Hamlin will be on the front row for Sunday's race, based on the results of Saturday's qualifying session.

As was the case last week, Josh Berry will drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 car. Berry is filling in for Chase Elliott, who is recovering from surgery to repair a leg injury he suffered in a snowboarding accident in Colorado.