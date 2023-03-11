Open in App
Bloomington, IN
HoosiersNow

WATCH: Race Thompson Converts One-Handed Dunk on Alley-Oop From Tamar Bates

By Jack Ankony,

4 days ago

Race Thompson caught an alley-oop from Tamar Bates on the fast break and slammed the ball through the rim with one hand.

CHICAGO – Race Thompson really elevated for this one.

At first glance, Tamar Bates' alley-oop looked out of Thompson's reach, but he reached back with one hand to snatch the ball and dunk it through the rim. Thompson has eight points at half time as the Hoosiers trail Penn State, 34-26.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Penn State from the United Center in Chicago, Ill., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

With a win, the Hoosiers would advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship, where they'd play No. 1 seed Purdue who defeated Ohio State 80-66. Indiana is 2-0 against Purdue this season, most recently winning 79-71 at Mackey Arena on Feb. 25 behind 35 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino. This would be Indiana's second appearance in the Big Ten Tournament Championship in program history and first since 2001.

