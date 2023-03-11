Open in App
Toledo, OH
Scorebook Live

Simply Perfect: Tri-Village finishes undefeated season with win over Toledo Christian in Ohio Division IV state championship

By Ryan Isley,

4 days ago

The Patriots' girls basketball team finishes 30-0 to take home their first state championship

DAYTON, Ohio – Attaining perfection isn’t supposed to be easy. There are going to be trials and tribulations along the journey.

Tri-Village encountered just that in a 52-50 win in the OHSAA Division IV state championship game against Toledo Christian as the Patriots were chasing a 30-0 season and their first state title.

Just when it looked like Tri-Village might pull away in the fourth quarter as the Patriots built their lead to nine, Toledo Christian went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 44-42 with 6:08 left, leading to a timeout.

In that timeout, seniors Morgan Hunt, Torie Richards and Rylee Sagester just reminded themselves and everyone else that they couldn’t let the highs get too high or the lows get too low.

“They went on a run but as long as we get a stop, we are good,” Hunt said. “We just had to stay calm.”

The Patriots did just that, as they didn’t give up a single point for the next 4 minutes, 48 seconds while the three seniors found a way to go on their own 7-0 run to stretch the lead back out to 50-42.

The run started when freshman Kynnedi Hager tracked down a rebound near the top of the key on the defensive end and got the ball past midcourt before giving it up to Sagester, who hit Morgan for an and-1 layup.

“I got the rebound and I thought I saw Torie wide open,” Hager said. “But I didn’t so I just dribbled across thinking we could get something on a fast break. And then I saw Rylee and I didn’t see anyone around her. Morgan came out of nowhere.”

Hager finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds.

“We harped on her all week and told her ‘we just need you to go be you, be strong, get those rebounds and focus on your easy shots,’” Sagester said. “To her credit, she did just that.”

On the next possession, it was Richards hitting a 3-pointer on an assist from Hunt to get the lead to eight with 1:58 left to play.

“We just played our game,” Sagester said. “We got defensive stops and got good shots on the offensive end.”

Earlier in the game, it was Sagester hitting all of the shots.

A back-and-forth start saw Toledo Christian take a 19-17 lead midway through the second quarter before Tri-Village started to pull away. Following the second quarter media timeout with 3:53 left, the Patriots finished the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 26-19 lead into the half, led by Sagester.

The Marshall University commit scored the next seven points for the Patriots on two layups off drives to the basket and three free throws.

And then when Toledo Christian scored the first five points of the third quarter, it was once again Sagester to the rescue.

The 5-foot-7 Sagester made a layup and then back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back out to 10, followed by a 3-pointer by Richards to make it 37-24.

““We just have a lot of confidence in each other, and we trust each other to take the right shot,” Richards said. “We aren’t selfish at all.”

Sagester finished with a game-high 20 points, Hunt had 11 and Richards added nine.

Through all of the adversity, the Patriots just stayed the course, knowing if they continued to play their game, everything they had worked so hard for would soon be theirs.

And once it was over, the three seniors were emotional as they hugged each other and cried happy tears while accepting the state championship trophy.

“It is indescribable,” Sagester said. “To go out with my best friends, it’s what we have worked for. It’s what all the blood, sweat and tears and the heartbreak we have had these last three years is for.”

The Tri-VIllage path may have not have always been easy, but the destination was just perfect in the end.

