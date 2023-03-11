Open in App
Austin Butler Dramatically Performs A Taylor Swift Song & We're Here For It

By Dani Medina,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ja7y_0lFmuWoh00
Photo: Getty Images

Austin Butler is preparing for the Oscars in "Style."

The Academy Award-nominated actor has gone viral for his performance on TikTok. No, he's not dancing and no, he's not singing a song. Well... technically he's not. The ELVIS star performed a dramatic reading of Taylor Swift 's "Red" and it's quite literally breaking the internet. In that sultry voice of his, Butler is seen reading the lyrics of the 2012 smash hit on W magazine's official TikTok account. "Loving him is like driving a new Maserati down a dead-end street," he begins, making eye contact with the camera.

Users, to say the least, were excited about the Austin Butler x Taylor Swift collab of sorts.

"i can hear him reading the lyrics of the whole discography and fell asleep in peace," one user wrote.

"Okay but this needs to be on the Calm app - like Austin reciting Taylor’s entire discography??? Sold," said another.

"Do All Too Well 10 min version now," another user said.

@wmag

Things we didn’t know we needed: #Oscar nominee #AustinButler performing a dramatic reading of TaylorSwift’s ‘Red.’ #oscars #swifttok

♬ original sound - W Magazine

Butler is up for an Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in the Elvis Presley biopic. The Academy Awards are scheduled for Sunday (March 12) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. You can watch the award show live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

