Looking at the projected market value for Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay, and Eagles' top free agents

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman would like to see Slay return, but with a lower number.
Javon Hargrave
Projected deal: 3-year $60,454,050
Avg per year: $20,151,350
Hargrave just completed the three-year, $39 million deal he signed with Philadelphia and he’ll enter free agency after logging a career-high 11 sacks last season, which was fourth in the NFL among interior defensive linemen.
Bradberry formed the NFL’s best cornerback tandem with Darius Slay after the Giants made him a salary cap casualty last May. Opposing quarterbacks completed 46% of passes when targeting Bradberry for a 54.2 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus and his 17 passes defended were the NFL’s third-most this season.
Fletcher Cox
Projected deal: 2-year, $28,082,894
Avg per year: $14 million
Cox returned last spring on a one-year $14 million deal, and his value on the open market is the same this season.
Philadelphia is unlikely to bring Cox back at that number.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Projected deal: 5-year, $$66,658,780
Avg per year: $13.3 million
Gardner-Johnson was the NFL’s co-leader with six interceptions despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. The $13.3 million per year projection would put him at No. 9 overall in the NFL, ahead of Quandre Diggs.
Isaac Seumalo
Projected deal: 2-year, $24,250,271
Avg per year: $12 million
One of the top interior offensive linemen on the open market, Seumalo will land a massive deal placing him among the highest paid at his position.
T.J. Edwards
Projected deal: 4-year, $47,979,344
Avg per year: $11,994,836
One of the league’s leading tacklers, Edwards is projected to land a deal that would place him among the top 10.
Kyzir White
Projected deal: 2-year, $17,129,170
Avg per year: $8.5 million
Miles Sanders
Projected deal: $14,447,822
Avg per year: $7,223,911
After a 1,200+ yard season and 10+ touchdowns, Sanders is hoping to land a significant deal in free agency.
He may have priced himself out of Philadelphia’s range, but the $7.2 million projection would put Sanders in the top 12 at his position.
Boston Scott
Projected deal: 1-year, $1,113,032
Avg per year: $1,113,032
Scott has a role in Philadelphia and the $1 million per season projection is fair for a player who has had key moments over the past two years.
