Looking at the projected market value for Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay, and Eagles' top free agents

By Glenn Erby,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Nyjy_0lFmrvrn00

The NFL’s new league is less than four days away, and with the legal tampering period scheduled to start on Monday, Philadelphia will look to retool on defense, while making cost-effective decisions.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and his contract is the biggest concern this offseason, but the Eagles will also need to navigate 19 looming free agents and the likelihood that they’ll lose C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Javon Hargrave and James Bradberry.

GM Howie Roseman has made it clear that he’s prepared to lose several key starters and he’ll retool via the draft with a handful of 2024 compensatory picks.

With the new league year just days away, Spotrac projected the market values for the top free agents, players in line for a new deal, or guys looking for a potential trade.

Below is the predicted market value for the Eagles’ top free agents, along with Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay.

Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZzGd_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal — 6-year, $265,373,424

Avg per year — $44.2 million

The Eagles quarterback is in line for a huge deal and the $44.2 average would put the Eagles All-Pro quarterback at No. 6 on the highest-paid list, behind Patrick Mahomes.

If accolades and accomplishments are what drive the deal, then Hurts should fall in line behind Russell Wilson at $49 million per season.

Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tu3or_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal: 4-year, $85,794,020

Avg per year: $21,448,505

The Eagles have given Slay permission to seek a trade, as the Pro Bowl cornerback is looking for a contract extension.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman would like to see Slay return, but with a lower number.

Javon Hargrave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1cxx_0lFmrvrn00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Projected deal: 3-year $60,454,050

Avg per year: $20,151,350

Hargrave just completed the three-year, $39 million deal he signed with Philadelphia and he’ll enter free agency after logging a career-high 11 sacks last season, which was fourth in the NFL among interior defensive linemen.

James Bradberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bN4W_0lFmrvrn00
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Projected deal: 3-year, $43,500,000

Avg per year: $14.5 million

Via Joel Corry CBS Sports

Bradberry formed the NFL’s best cornerback tandem with Darius Slay after the Giants made him a salary cap casualty last May. Opposing quarterbacks completed 46% of passes when targeting Bradberry for a 54.2 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus and his 17 passes defended were the NFL’s third-most this season.

Fletcher Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWivt_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal: 2-year, $28,082,894

Avg per year: $14 million

Cox returned last spring on a one-year $14 million deal, and his value on the open market is the same this season.

Philadelphia is unlikely to bring Cox back at that number.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCrGu_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal: 5-year, $$66,658,780

Avg per year: $13.3 million

Gardner-Johnson was the NFL’s co-leader with six interceptions despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. The $13.3 million per year projection would put him at No. 9 overall in the NFL, ahead of Quandre Diggs.

Isaac Seumalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWdzN_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal: 2-year, $24,250,271

Avg per year: $12 million

One of the top interior offensive linemen on the open market, Seumalo will land a massive deal placing him among the highest paid at his position.

T.J. Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41B1qh_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal: 4-year, $47,979,344

Avg per year: $11,994,836

One of the league’s leading tacklers, Edwards is projected to land a deal that would place him among the top 10.

Kyzir White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZsfn_0lFmrvrn00
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Projected deal: 2-year, $17,129,170

Avg per year: $8.5 million

Miles Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8Ely_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal: $14,447,822

Avg per year: $7,223,911

After a 1,200+ yard season and 10+ touchdowns, Sanders is hoping to land a significant deal in free agency.

He may have priced himself out of Philadelphia’s range, but the $7.2 million projection would put Sanders in the top 12 at his position.

Boston Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16s1iU_0lFmrvrn00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Projected deal: 1-year, $1,113,032

Avg per year: $1,113,032

Scott has a role in Philadelphia and the $1 million per season projection is fair for a player who has had key moments over the past two years.

