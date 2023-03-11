Dr. I: Can Hurley just shut up and coach?

Idle Thoughts, while waiting for championship weekend at Mohegan Sun, Opening Day and the first official pitch clock strikeout:

• Dr. Idle, Dr. I to his close friends, wonders if it’s futile to even go here.

But can Dan Hurley shut up and coach his team?

Like for real this time?

Dr. I thinks not. Leopards and spots after all.

Still, what was his purpose, other than his penchant for “fire, ready, aim,” to proclaim UConn “owns MSG” after it defeated Providence?

Why would one, who has never even coached UConn to the Big East championship game, ever say that?

What is the point, other than he just can’t help himself?

Did Jim Calhoun, whose teams actually owned MSG, ever say stuff like that?

Did hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh, whose team (amazingly) came within one win of a Hockey East title last year, beat his chest?

Did baseball coach Jim Penders, whose team nearly made the College World Series last year, talk out of his tailpipe?

All it really does is give the opponent more fodder. And makes him sound like a yahoo.

And we wonder why Rhode Island fans always called him “Second Round Dan?”

• While Dr. I is in a bad mood: Seems these UConn people spend more time trying to prove themselves right about Andre Jackson’s “greatness” than devising schemes to get Jordan Hawkins, a true NBA prospect, the ball.

• How will we cope watching this season’s March Madness without the gratuitous shot of Coach K and his wife holding hands walking into the arena?

• Let’s see if Dr. I has this right: The Big Midwest final Saturday night at the Garden featured teams from Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

And not that Dr. I would ever rain on the narrative that the Big Midwest Tournament at the hallowed Garden is more sacrosanct than the Gospel of Luke, but what is “East” about Cincinnati and Milwaukee?

• Dear New London friends: No, not all refs are out to get you.

• Dr. I can’t go 10 minutes anymore without identifying another candidate for “dumbest thing he’s ever seen.”

Like the other day. A student driver was trying to parallel park on Bank St. in New London at a little before 4 p.m. on a weekday.

Primer on Bank St. a little before 4 p.m. on a weekday: More traffic than the Cross Bronx. Mass exodus from Electric Boat. Horns, brake lights, dizzying levels of impatience.

The poor kid’s look of terror suggested Lizzie Borden was in the passenger’s seat.

So of course: Make the kid parallel park.

Can somebody make it stop? Anybody?

• On this new baseball rule about two disengagements from the rubber with a runner on first base: Every team should have a Dave Roberts type pinch runner on the roster this year. Almost a guaranteed, late-inning stolen base.

• Remember the old days when the Celtics needed a bucket, they’d throw it to McHale, who used a jump hook, up-and-under or a counter to the up-and-under?

Now it’s jack a three-pointer.

If they don’t win it all this year, there’s your culprit.

• Who knew Connecticut College is the basketball coaching capital of the world?

Think about it: Conn grad Jason Shea does a terrific job at Notre Dame of West Haven. Danny Melzer (as St. Bernard fans can attest) does the same at New Canaan. Bill Bassett has two state championships at Waterford. Former assistant Kevin Jaskiewicz made 2020 NCAAs at Coast Guard. Aaron Taylor has more than 200 wins in 11 years at Hackensack (NJ) High. And the great Glen Miller needs no introduction.

• Did you see LSU football just added Bob Diaco as an “analyst?”

Gloryoski. Brian Kelly and Bob Diaco on the same staff. When Voldemort meets Captain Queeg.

• Gus Johnson: overrated.

• No word yet on the site of the New London-Bloomfield boys’ semifinal Tuesday. The guess? Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. But with the CIAC in charge, the smart money says Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro