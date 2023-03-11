West Valley Preps' Surprise softball preview

The high school softball regular season began Feb. 23 in the Valley. Willow Canyon’s softball team won the school's second straight 5A title last season, while Paradise Honors reached the 4A semifinals for the second straight year. The Surprise Independent asked local coaches to take a look at their teams:

Paradise Honors Panthers

4A Skyline Region

Coach: Dave Kinnoin (second year at Paradise Honors head coach)

2022 Record: 32-3 overall, 8-0 section (reached 4A semifinals)

Top returning players: Mari Murillo, Sr., C/2B (.374, 5 HR, 43 RBI); Samara Romero, Sr., P/SS (18-2, 1.53 ERA, 227 K in 114 1/3 IP, .569, 5 HR, 34 RBI, 64 runs)

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Panther softball is built on pitching, defense and situational hitting. Our pitching has been our strongest attribute for the last eight years and continues to get better. Defense is fundamentally sound with few mistakes. Our hitting concept is Get them over, get them in.

What will your team need to improve for the season to be a success? There is always room to improve on each aspect of the game. We are not perfect in any aspect of the game. The girls continue to work hard and improve every day. Our motto is perfect practice makes perfect. Doing the little things right.

Who are your team leaders? Our upperclassmen have always been our group that teaches our younger girls the “Panther Way.” It really starts with our seniors coaching the middle school team so the girls are prepared for high school. We do not have a “rah rah” leader, but the girls lead by example. Play hard, give much effort and do not take a pitch off.

Who are newcomers to the varsity squad that could make an impact? We had a junior transfer who has come in and made an immediate impact. Anice Upshaw came to us from Oklahoma and has been great. We have a very young team with a couple of treshman and sophomores who have stepped into big roles for the varsity team.

What needs to happen for your squad to reach the state tournament this season, or reach the goals the program has set? We have to stay on course. We need to play one game at a time. We will give it our best shot and the good Lord willing, things will work out.

The Shadow Ridge softball team celebrates as junior Allison Lindsay touches home plate after hitting a home run March 22, 2022. Lindsay is back for her senior season. (Courtesy Dysart Schools)

Shadow Ridge Stallions

6A Southwest Region

Coach: Kortny Hall (third year as Shadow Ridge coach)

2022 Record: 13-15 overall, 6-4 region (Reached 6A play in)

Top returning players: Allison Lindsay, Sr., C/2B (.500, 32 RBI); Jordan Hart, Jr., C (.500, 25 RBI, 30 runs);

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? We have really worked on our defense this year.

What will your team need to improve for the season to be a success? We need to continue to execute our hitting game plan; especially in tight competitive games.

Who are your team leaders? Jordan Hart, our catcher, has been a great leader this year for us.

Who are newcomers to the varsity squad that could make an impact? We are still a young team; but we brought up sophomore Taylor Agaman as another outfielder; she has already made an impact for us on the field.

What needs to happen for your squad to reach the state tournament this season, or reach the goals the program has set? We need to keep our defense clean to continue to be competitive.

Willow Canyon Wildcats

5A Northwest Region

Coach: Donnie Tizzano (sixth year of second stint at Willow Canyon).

2022 Record: 32-3 overall, 10-0 region (5A state champions)

Top returning players: Marissa McCann, Sr., P (18-0, 0.29 ERA, 275 K in 120 1/3 innings); Trinity Kennemer, Sr., 1B (.542, 9 HR, 52 RBI, 37 runs)

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? We have strong starting pitching and a good core group of returning position players.

What will your team need to improve for the season to be a success? We need to keep competing each day and improve the things we already do well.

Who are your team leaders? 1B Trinity Kennemer, Pitcher Marissa McCann

Who are newcomers to the varsity squad that could make an impact? Our roster is currently made up of returning players from last year’s championship team.

What needs to happen for your squad to reach the state tournament this season, or reach the goals the program has set? We need to stay focused on the little things and not take anything for granted.