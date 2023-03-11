Open in App
Glendale, CO
Ja Morant's Gun “Absolutely Terrified” Girls At Colorado Strip Club

By Orlando Silva,

4 days ago

Workers of the Colorado strip club where Ja Morant flashed his gun revealed details of the player's visits.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Ja Morant's gun incident has been the talk of the town for a week now in the NBA, and as the days go by, new details emerge on this situation.

According to witnesses of Ja's March 4th visit to the Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, Colorado, the player did flash a gun and scared a lot of people in the process.

The gun, however, “absolutely terrified” Shotgun girls in the backroom, claimed one dancer who wasn’t in the VIP room but heard complaints from her coworkers.

“He pulled the white boy excuse card: ‘I’m just going through a lot right now, so I’m going to act [like] a fool and put other people’s lives at risk,’” she said.

The Memphis Grizzlies' young star reportedly visited this strip club twice last week, first on March 2 and then two days later, when he went on Instagram Live and made a decision that has earned him a lot of criticism.

The New York Post even obtained pictures of Ja getting a lap dance during one of these nights. He spent $50,000 in tips too, which shows that he had a great time there.

Credit: New York Post

Credit: New York Post

Now, everybody is talking about Ja, with legendary rapper Fat Joe calling out Tee Morant for not being a good parent to Ja. Things have been very complex for him, as the point guard was also investigated by the police in September after clashing with a female high school student .

Ja has been given a lot of advice, even from former athletes that suffered due to making similar decisions.

Colorado Police Department Claims They Couldn't Find A Gun When Investigating Ja Morant

The claim made by this anonymous source rejects what the Colorado Police determined with their investigation. They recently released a statement saying that they couldn't find enough evidence to press charges against Ja, while also clarifying that no gun was found .

This is a curious situation, as nobody knows what could have happened there. That gun was very visible during Ja's live stream, so it's curious to see that nobody could find a trace of it afterward.

The NBA is said to be connected with powerful organizations , and either they worked their magic here or Ja's team made sure to clean everything. Of course, this is pure speculation, and the league is yet to make a decision on Ja, but when it comes to the police, they have no reason to press charges against him.

