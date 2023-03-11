Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
PureWow

Halle Berry Makes Thoughtful Post About *That* Iconic Oscars Dress Being Put on Display

By Joel Calfee,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDrrH_0lFmosFx00

When it comes to some of the best dresses ever worn to the Academy Awards , Halle Berry's 2002 Elie Saab design is certainly near the top. And while the gown was quite memorable, it was also a historic night for Berry as well.

At the 74th Academy Awards, Berry would end up winning the Oscar for Best Actress , thanks to her performance as Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball . Berry became the first Black woman, and first woman of color, to ever win the prize—and to this day, she is still the only woman of color to have ever taken home the Best Actress trophy.

Now, the Saab design that Berry wore that night is on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and Berry reflected on the look, and the evening, in a new Instagram post (as seen below).

In her caption, the Catwoman actress wrote, “Look who made it to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California!”

Berry then got thoughtful in the rest of her message, adding, “Not only will this historic @eliesaabworld gown remain in the expert care of the museum’s curators and conservators, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also holds meaning and forever be a reminder that all things are possible. Thank you @academymuseum!”

At the 74th Oscars, Berry caught everyone's eye in her Saab ensemble, which was a mesh-topped dress, that featured embroidered flowers sewn around the torso. Meanwhile, the skirt was a wine-colored contrast that featured curtain-like pieces of fabric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgGgI_0lFmosFx00

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Berry's look has often been considered one of the most fabulous Oscars dresses of all time, being featured in best-of lists from Elle and Cosmopolitan .

Fellow celebs echoed its importance in the comments section of Berry's post, like actress Nafessa Williams, who wrote, “My prom dress inspo.” Meanwhile, Lesley-Ann Brandt commented, “Iconic,” and Zendaya left three heart emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XauhE_0lFmosFx00

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

We can't wait to see what history will be made (and what iconic looks will be worn) at the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest celebrity fashion news by subscribing here .

Who Has Won the Most Oscars? Plus Answers to More Burning Questions About the Academy Awards

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Why the Oscars Red Carpet Isn’t Red Tonight—and Why the New Color Maybe ‘Wasn’t the Best Choice’
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy