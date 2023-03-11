Halle Berry Makes Thoughtful Post About *That* Iconic Oscars Dress Being Put on Display

When it comes to some of the best dresses ever worn to the Academy Awards , Halle Berry's 2002 Elie Saab design is certainly near the top. And while the gown was quite memorable, it was also a historic night for Berry as well.

At the 74th Academy Awards, Berry would end up winning the Oscar for Best Actress , thanks to her performance as Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball . Berry became the first Black woman, and first woman of color, to ever win the prize—and to this day, she is still the only woman of color to have ever taken home the Best Actress trophy.

Now, the Saab design that Berry wore that night is on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and Berry reflected on the look, and the evening, in a new Instagram post (as seen below).

In her caption, the Catwoman actress wrote, “Look who made it to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California!”

Berry then got thoughtful in the rest of her message, adding, “Not only will this historic @eliesaabworld gown remain in the expert care of the museum’s curators and conservators, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also holds meaning and forever be a reminder that all things are possible. Thank you @academymuseum!”

At the 74th Oscars, Berry caught everyone's eye in her Saab ensemble, which was a mesh-topped dress, that featured embroidered flowers sewn around the torso. Meanwhile, the skirt was a wine-colored contrast that featured curtain-like pieces of fabric.

Berry's look has often been considered one of the most fabulous Oscars dresses of all time, being featured in best-of lists from Elle and Cosmopolitan .

Fellow celebs echoed its importance in the comments section of Berry's post, like actress Nafessa Williams, who wrote, “My prom dress inspo.” Meanwhile, Lesley-Ann Brandt commented, “Iconic,” and Zendaya left three heart emojis.

We can't wait to see what history will be made (and what iconic looks will be worn) at the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12.

