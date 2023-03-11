Open in App
Louisville, KY
Athlon Sports

Tyreek Hill Appears To Announce Decision On Track Future

By Mitchell Forde,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBOtB_0lFmk21c00

Tyreek Hill dusted off his track spikes on Saturday, competing in the 60-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Masters National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

In his first track race since 2014, Hill blew away the field in the 25-29-year-old division, winning with a time of 6.70 seconds.

Despite the impressive showing, however, Hill doesn't appear to have any plans for future races.

"Never racing again had me out there looking wild," the Miami Dolphins' star receiver tweeted following the race.

Hill, who in the past has called himself the fastest man on earth, posted some impressive track times as a high schooler, running a 20.14-second 200-meter dash and logging a best time of 10.19 seconds in the 100 meters. He also clocked a 9.98-second 100-meter dash, but the time doesn't count for official purposes due to a tailwind.

While his 6.70-second effort in the 60-meter dash is impressive, it's a bit off the performances of the top sprinters in the world, who typically run between 6.4 and 6.5 seconds.

While it might be fun to speculate that Hill could get there with a bit more training on the track, it appears he will stick to football for the time being.

Hill put up huge numbers in his first seasons after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven scores. He will look to build on that performance next fall.

