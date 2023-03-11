Rahway High School Students Finalize Behind-the-Scenes Preparation for Into the Woods

RAHWAY, NJ — Our Rahway High School (RHS) production of Into the Woods features students singing, acting, dancing on stage, and playing instruments with the pit orchestra. But did you know that there is also a robust team of students working for months preparing the show behind the scenes?

One of our new teachers at RHS, Emma Barakat, has been charged with building a team of students to support the technical needs for our productions and to learn all aspects of technical theater.

Barakat said, “It is always a challenge starting a brand-new club that isn’t just for fun but is actually vital to the success of the school productions, which is ready and willing every day to spend hours after school to make sure our cast has a set we can all be proud of.”

Building the set for a high school musical can be an incredibly rewarding experience. Not only does it offer an opportunity to explore and develop students' creativity and problem-solving skills, it also provides a sense of ownership and pride in their work.

In addition to the social benefits, building a set can also offer practical skills that students can use in their future careers. It requires planning and organization, as well as attention to detail and the ability to work within a budget.

Students may also learn technical skills such as carpentry, painting, and lighting design, which can be applied in fields such as theater, architecture, and engineering. This can be particularly valuable for students who may not have the opportunity to perform on stage, as building the set allows them to contribute to the production in a meaningful way.

There has been a team of students working after school since January, and many will be assisting with lights, sound, projections, props, makeup, costumes, and various special effects required for the production. Our students will also have the unique opportunity to be mentored alongside professionals in the field, learning the skills required for a successful production.

Please join us for RHS’s Into the Woods to see the amazing work of these fine students and the magic that they have created for our musical.

Performances are Friday through Sunday, March 17-19 at the Rahway High School Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available now at rwhs.booktix.com.

