Stanich and Waldron Honored by Roxbury Junior Gaels Wrestling

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury Junior Gaels wrestling program held its annual banquet last week, an affair that saw honors bestowed on high school state wrestling champion Luke Stanich along with long-time Roxbury wrestling supporter Robert Waldron, who died recently.

The banquet took place March 9 at The Chandelier at Flanders Valley.

“We had the privilege to honor the memory of Robert Waldron by presenting an award in his name to an eighth grade athlete Patrick Shivas, who showed the most team spirit and respect to all around him on and off the mat,” said Junior Gaels Wrestling Director and Head Coach Frank Sarinelli.

He said the Waldron family “has been a staple to not only the Township of Roxbury for as long as anyone can remember, but also to the Roxbury wrestling program.” Robert Waldron, who died a few months ago, “came up in the wrestling program himself before coming back to be a dedicated coach for many years,” Sarinelli said.

His wife, Carol Waldron, and her son, Bobby, also a Roxbury wrestler, were at the affair to receive the honors.

“Bobby went on in his wrestling career at Roxbury to become a 3-time district champ, a regional champ and to place second in the states before he was invited to compete on the Olympic stage where he suffered an injury that stopped him from competing,” Sarinelli said. “But Bobby’s athletic career did not end there. Much like any responsible athlete wanting to protect his body from further injury, Bobby moved to Hollywood and became a stuntman where he was voluntarily stabbed, shot at, thrown off buildings, thrown down stairs and performed many dangerous maneuvers as a stunt car driver.”

As for Stanich, Sarinelli referred to the Roxbury High School senior as a “recent wrestling legend” who also came up through the Junior Gaels program.

“Luke is the first Roxbury wrestler to become a 4-time regional champ,” Sarinelli noted. “He is also a 4-time state place-winner, with his most profound title achieved just over a week ago where he won in the finals to become a state champion.”

At the banquet, Stanich was presented with an achievement award by the Junior Gaels wrestling program for his years of hard work and dedication.

“Luke is an amazing athlete as well as just an overall outstanding person,” Sarinelli said. “He gave up his time on his own birthday to come to the banquet and support the kids. Luke was amazing with the kids. He signed autographs and took photos with every wrestler there. He is a hometown hero to these kids.”

Sarinelli said he and his son, Dante, watched all of Stanich’s state matches. He said his son “was so excited” to see Stanich wrestle.

“It meant so much to these kids that he came and gave them so much attention,” said Sarinelli. “He is an extraordinary young man with outstanding parents, and we are all looking forward to celebrating all his further accomplishments.”

The banquet attendees also honored all the Junior Gaels eighth graders who will be moving on to high school next year. Each delivered a speech detailing what the program meant to them.

“We are so proud of all these young men and all they have accomplished,” Sarinelli said. “My wife Angela put together an amazing banquet, and it was a great night of celebrating the accomplishments of all the young athletes. We are looking forward to next season.”

