Open in App
Lake County, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man in custody after shooting

By Megan Viecelli,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335l8V_0lFmcWSb00

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was considered armed and dangerous is now in custody after a shooting.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Webber Township, just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

There, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach with a handgun.

They say the suspect, 40-year-old Alton Corbin, took off before deputies got to the home.

The sheriff’s office Corbin was taken into custody after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in the Muskegon area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Muskegon, MI newsLocal Muskegon, MI
Lake County Shooting suspect arrested by police in the Muskegon area
Muskegon, MI3 days ago
Judge to rule if owner must forfeit rights to dogs removed from ‘filthy’ home
Norton Shores, MI1 day ago
More snow to pile up in parts of Michigan: Where, when it will be heaviest
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
86-year-old man injured in hit-and-run near Greenville
Greenville, MI1 day ago
74-year-old Stanwood woman hit by car in parking lot
Stanwood, MI1 day ago
Police still looking for missing Michigan man who didn't show up for mother's memorial
Dearborn Heights, MI22 hours ago
Norton Shores man jailed after police find drugs, guns
Norton Shores, MI6 days ago
Local Attorney Charged In Drug Raid On Quiet Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI10 days ago
MDOT: Signal installation begins next week; road work starts May 8th in Big Rapids
Big Rapids, MI1 day ago
Snowfall exits the region this evening
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Local manufacturer to expand and hire more employees
Big Rapids, MI2 days ago
MI House committee approves $500M+ for battery plants
Big Rapids, MI18 hours ago
Excellence In Education - McAnn Bradford - 3/15/23
Lansing, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy