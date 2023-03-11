Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man in custody after shooting

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was considered armed and dangerous is now in custody after a shooting.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Webber Township, just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

There, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach with a handgun.

They say the suspect, 40-year-old Alton Corbin, took off before deputies got to the home.

The sheriff’s office Corbin was taken into custody after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in the Muskegon area.

