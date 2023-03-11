Adam Driver's Wife Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Adam Driver 's wife, Joanne Tucker, is pregnant with their second child. According to photos obtained by Page Six , the couple appeared to unload their car in front of their apartment in New York City after a grocery run on Sunday morning. It was possible to see a baby reclined bather among the bags they were carrying. The actress barely concealed her baby bump in a gray sweatshirt and brown puffer jacket. Wed in 2013, the couple has one son together and is known for keeping their family life private. In 2018, Page Six revealed that the actress, 40, and Driver, 39, had a son two years earlier . Tucker's sister inadvertently leaked the news on her Instagram account by revealing pregnancy pictures from a joint baby shower with the Billions actress. Moreover, she described herself and Tucker as "new moms."

Both Driver and Tucker have not yet confirmed their son's existence nor revealed the child's name. However, as recently as March 2021, the Girls alums were photographed vacationing in Italy with the young child. "My job is to be a spy -- to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that," Driver told The New Yorker in 2019. Driver has hinted in multiple interviews with cryptic quotes at his fatherhood status despite keeping that side of his life private. The Oscar nominee told W magazine in 2017 that he couldn't imagine loving anything more than his dog, explaining, "Like, I have a kid, maybe -- and be like, [gestures dismissively]. But the dog!" Driver and Channing Tatum joked about "making martinis" for his baby that same year. The White Noise star replied, "'Stop crying. This is my party trick. You'll have your time. This is me time now.'"

After a few hints throughout the years, the actor finally addressed his fatherhood status in his opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2020. He told the crowd, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything." Regarding his relationship with Tucker, the two met at The Juilliard School in the early 2000s. A 2009 Juilliard drama graduate, Tucker was among the few students accepted to the program. "She read a lot of books, knew a lot of s---," Driver told The New Yorker . "She was very composed." According to Driver, the American Rust actress helps him "remain a normal person amidst all the Hollywood craziness," during an interview with Z96.3. "She'll persuade me to go and see old friends, even if I'm not really feeling like it," Driver continued. "Having a person like that in your life is far more important than a successful career."