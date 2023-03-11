Kylie Jenner Goes Edgy in Satin Crop Top & Skirt With Pointy Pumps for Malika & Khadijah Haqq’s 40th Birthday Party

The Kardashian-Jenner gang celebrated long-time friends and twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq on their 40th birthday on Friday at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Kylie Jenner was among the family members that arrived in style. Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Lauren London were just some of the celebs that pulled up to the fashion theme celebration.

Jenner dolled up in all-black as a part of the dress code, which was silver and black. Jenner opted for a black dress by Acne Studios designed with a mesh and satin crop top and miniskirt. On top, she layered the look with a floor-length black leather jacket featuring an oversized fit and dramatic paneling.

She took the sleek appeal down to her feet in pointy pumps . The pair was complete with a shiny satin finish and stiletto heel totaling at least 4 inches. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

For footwear, the Kylie Baby founder tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals, and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen, and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation includes Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides, and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, she regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White , and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling, and thick rubber soles.

Outside of launching her own ventures like Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has been involved in the fashion industry for years. Recently, Coperni tapped her for its latest campaign. The luxury brand and the beauty mogul teamed up with Coperni’s fall 2023 collection right after the collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week. Prior to Coperni, she starred in campaigns for Balmain, Puma, Adidas, and more.

