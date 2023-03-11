Open in App
Albany, NY
News Channel 34

Governor appoints interim budget director

By Jamie DeLine,

4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Sandra Beattie is no longer the acting New York State Budget Director.

In late February, Governor Hochul appointed Robert Menga to serve in the interim—a job he’s held before.

According to her office, when the session is over Megna will return to SUNY, where he serves as president of the Rockefeller Institute of Government and Senior Advisor of the Chancellor.

The governor released a statement saying in part, “ It is imperative that we continue to make New York safer, more affordable and more livable, and I know Bob’s expertise will help us move these critical priorities forward. I’m deeply thankful for the work of acting budget Director Sandra Beattie, who did an excellent job, preparing the Executive Budget Proposal, and the entire hardworking team at the Division of the Budget.”

This change comes just weeks before the final state budget is due, leaving questions as to why. The Times Union reported Beattie was forced from her position amid an examination regarding government contracts.

When reporter Jamie DeLine asked the governor’s office about why Beattie is no longer acting budget director, her office replied, “As she’s said from day one, Governor Hochul is committed to restoring trust in government. When concerns were raised, we immediately referred them to the Inspector General.”

DeLine also reached out to the Inspector General’s Office and was told in part, “…As is the standard policy of this office, in the interest of maintaining the confidentiality of complaints, witnesses, and subjects of any allegations, we do not confirm the existence or status of investigations, unless or until a finding of wrongdoing is made.”

The state budget is due April 1st.

