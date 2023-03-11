Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Thunder-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

On Saturday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Louisiana.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram is on the injury report as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (ankle) questionable for Saturday."

The former Duke star is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 31 games.

He is also shooting a fantastic 47.0% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans come into the night as the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot) in the Western Conference.

They are 32-34 in 66 games and 3-7 in their last ten.

Currently, the Pelicans are 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, who are tied for the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

At home, they have been good, going 21-11 in the 32 games they have hosted in Louisiana.

Last season, they won their way through to the play-in tournament and lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Thunder, they are the 12th seed in the west with a 31-35 record in 66 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 11-20 in the 31 games they have played on the road away from Oklahoma City.

The franchise has missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons but is only one game back of the Pelicans for the tenth seed.