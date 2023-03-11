Open in App
York, PA
York Daily Record

York St. Patrick's Day Parade marches after a four-year hiatus

By York Daily Record,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMW8p_0lFmWyY300

The 2023 York St. Patrick's Day Parade marched down Market Street in York Saturday, after a four-year pandemic hiatus. An estimated crowd of 10,000 turned out for the event, said organizers.

Clan Walsh was judged Best of Parade.

Following are the winners in various categories.

Decorated Vehicle – Commercial

First Place: Ace Distributing

Honorable Mention: Emily's Pet Services

Decorated Vehicle – Non-Commercial

First Place:Explore York

Honorable Mention: York County Corvette Club

Antique Vehicle

First Place: Old Fire Farts of York County, PA

Honorable Mention: Karl Shubert

Individual / Family Group

First Place: Star Lance Farm

Honorable Mention: Leprechaun Led Twirlers

Best Float

First Place: Ni Riain School of Irish Dance Booster Club

Honorable Mention: Holy Trinity Catholic School

Honorable Mention: Youth Development Center

Non-Profit Organization

First place: Canine Rescue of Central PA, Inc

Honorable Mention: 87th PA Regiment Civil War Re-enactors Association

Honorable Mention: OLLI at Penn State York

Honorable Mention: York Fresh Food Farms

Honor Guard

First place: Sea Scout Ship 25 - BSA

Honorable Mention: Cedar Cliff JROTC

Media

First Place: Warm 103

Honorable Mention: WGAL TV 8

Irish Dance Group

First Place: McGinley School of Irish Dance

Honorable Mention: Ni Riain School of Irish Dance

Best of Parade: Clan Walsh

