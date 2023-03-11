Open in App
Louisville, KY
The Courier Journal

One dead, one injured after single vehicle crash on Clark Memorial Bridge, police say

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal,

4 days ago
One woman died and one man was injured Saturday afternoon after a fatal collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge, Louisville Metro Police said.

First Division officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge at 2:45 p.m. and found a woman passenger that had sustained fatal injuries and a driver that had non-life-threatening injuries, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving southbound and lost control "for some unknown reason" and impacted with a "steal beam support on the bridge."

Mitchell said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man who was driving the car was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Mitchell said the Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez.

