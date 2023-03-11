Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

$350 million in federal funds going toward CTA Red line extension: Senators

By Craig Dellimore,

4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Illinois U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said more than a quarter billion dollars has been slated to keep the CTA's Red Line extension plans on track.

Durbin said $350 million dollars is being allocated from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund the extension of the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line south from 95th street to 130th street.

"This has been a challenge for so many years to extend and complete. The red line and we have tried to do is with the infrastructure bill passed by Congress - the bipartisan bill, bring the money back home."

The project will not only improve the quality of life for the neighborhoods, but will also boost economic development on the South side, according to Durbin.

In a statement, Duckworth said, no matter the zip code, Chicagoans deserve easier access to public transit to get to school, get to work, and more easily move throughout the City.

