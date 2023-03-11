What Auburn basketball's chances of winning the NCAA tournament are based on potential seed

How deep of a run can Auburn realistically make as an 8, 9 or 10-seed?

Auburn basketball will likely be an 8, 9, or 10-seed in the NCAA tournament.

What are the historical chances of the Tigers making the title game as each seed?

I ran through Bracket W.A.G. and took a look at the total 108 bracket projection sites on the internet and decided to head over to BracketResearch.com and share some of their info on each seed's history.

Here's all you need to know:

If Auburn is a No. 9 seed

This is Auburn's most common projection, as it makes up the majority of projections over on Bracket W.A.G.

- 77 (of 148) 9-seeds advanced to the Second Round

- 8 went on to the Sweet 16 (vs 1-seeds: 7-69 )

- 5 reached the Elite 8

- 2 reached the Final 4

Over the last 10 tournaments:

- 19 (of 40) advanced to the Second Round

- 3 went on to the Sweet 16

- 3 reached the Elite 8

- 1 made it to the Final 4

- No 9-seed has ever made the national title

- The only two 9-seeds to make a Final 4 run are Wichita State (2013) and Wisconsin (2000)

If Auburn is a No. 10 seed

The Tigers are a 10-seed in 41 of the 108 bracket projections out there.

- 58 (of 148) advanced to the Second Round

- 24 went on to the Sweet 16 (vs 2-seeds: 19-34 )

- 9 reached the Elite 8

- 1 reached the Final 4

Over the last 10 tournaments:

- 15 (of 40) advanced to the Second Round

- 4 went on to the Sweet 16

- 2 reached the Elite 8

- 1 reached the Final 4 (Syracuse, 2016)

- No 10-seed has ever reached the title game

Interesting that 10-seed’s winning percentage vs 7-seeds (0.392) is only slightly better than vs 2-seeds (0.358).

If Auburn is a No. 8 seed

Auburn is only projected to be an 8-seed in six of the 108 bracket projection websites listed on Bracket W.A.G.

- 71 (of 148) advanced to the Second Round

- 14 went on to the Sweet 16 (vs 1-seeds: 14-57 )

- 8 reached the Elite 8

- 5 reached the Final 4

- 4 made the championship game

- 1 won the national title

Over the last 10 tournaments:

- 21 (of 40) advanced to the Second Round

- 5 went on to the Sweet 16

- 2 advanced all the way to the championship game (both lost)

The only four 8-seeds to make a run all the way to the championship game are North Carolina (2022), Kentucky (2014), Butler (2011), and Villanova (1985, only champion)

- An 8-seed advanced to the Sweet 16 every other year from 1996-2004.

