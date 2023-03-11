Open in App
Auburn, AL
See more from this location?
Auburn Daily

What Auburn basketball's chances of winning the NCAA tournament are based on potential seed

By Lance Dawe,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bQGN_0lFmVUEA00

How deep of a run can Auburn realistically make as an 8, 9 or 10-seed?

Auburn basketball will likely be an 8, 9, or 10-seed in the NCAA tournament.

What are the historical chances of the Tigers making the title game as each seed?

I ran through Bracket W.A.G. and took a look at the total 108 bracket projection sites on the internet and decided to head over to BracketResearch.com and share some of their info on each seed's history.

Here's all you need to know:

If Auburn is a No. 9 seed

This is Auburn's most common projection, as it makes up the majority of projections over on Bracket W.A.G.

- 77 (of 148) 9-seeds advanced to the Second Round

- 8 went on to the Sweet 16 (vs 1-seeds: 7-69 )

- 5 reached the Elite 8

- 2 reached the Final 4

Over the last 10 tournaments:

- 19 (of 40) advanced to the Second Round

- 3 went on to the Sweet 16

- 3 reached the Elite 8

- 1 made it to the Final 4

- No 9-seed has ever made the national title

- The only two 9-seeds to make a Final 4 run are Wichita State (2013) and Wisconsin (2000)

If Auburn is a No. 10 seed

The Tigers are a 10-seed in 41 of the 108 bracket projections out there.

- 58 (of 148) advanced to the Second Round

- 24 went on to the Sweet 16 (vs 2-seeds: 19-34 )

- 9 reached the Elite 8

- 1 reached the Final 4

Over the last 10 tournaments:

- 15 (of 40) advanced to the Second Round

- 4 went on to the Sweet 16

- 2 reached the Elite 8

- 1 reached the Final 4 (Syracuse, 2016)

- No 10-seed has ever reached the title game

Interesting that 10-seed’s winning percentage vs 7-seeds (0.392) is only slightly better than vs 2-seeds (0.358).

If Auburn is a No. 8 seed

Auburn is only projected to be an 8-seed in six of the 108 bracket projection websites listed on Bracket W.A.G.

- 71 (of 148) advanced to the Second Round

- 14 went on to the Sweet 16 (vs 1-seeds: 14-57 )

- 8 reached the Elite 8

- 5 reached the Final 4

- 4 made the championship game

- 1 won the national title

Over the last 10 tournaments:

- 21 (of 40) advanced to the Second Round

- 5 went on to the Sweet 16

- 2 advanced all the way to the championship game (both lost)

The only four 8-seeds to make a run all the way to the championship game are North Carolina (2022), Kentucky (2014), Butler (2011), and Villanova (1985, only champion)

- An 8-seed advanced to the Sweet 16 every other year from 1996-2004.

Related Stories

Philip Montgomery is one of the most interesting coordinator hires in the SEC

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Auburn baseball sets opening weekend rotation, makes roster cuts

Should Lior Berman be getting more opportunities to shoot the ball?

Hugh Freeze on playing Georgia and Alabama: 'The expectation is we're walking out there to win it'

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Auburn guard Chance Westry confirms redshirt season for 2022-23
Auburn, AL19 hours ago
Auburn basketball commit Labaron Philon named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year
Auburn, AL19 hours ago
Auburn Football: Early Game-by-game predictions for Tigers in 2023
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Pearl laughs off Charles Barkley's pick to win the NCAA Tournament
Auburn, AL23 hours ago
Auburn basketball has 18th best chance of winning March Madness according to analytics
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Sports Illustrated ranks Auburn basketball in NCAA tournament
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Jeremiah Wright says everything is going "smooth" in spring practice
Auburn, AL18 hours ago
No. 1 recruit out of Mississippi visiting Auburn football today
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Greg Byrne explains selection committee's reasoning for putting Auburn in Birmingham
Auburn, AL2 days ago
What HaslaMetrics says about Auburn vs Iowa in the NCAA tournament
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Bassmaster panel upholds Smith’s Eufaula disqualification
Eufaula, AL18 hours ago
Homer Davis Followed a Legend at R.C. Hatch and Established a Legendary Program Himself
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
13 Inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022-23
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
13 Selected To Be Indcuted Into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 On Monday Night In Montgomery
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
The South’s Best Colleges: Auburn University
Auburn, AL3 days ago
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Auburn, AL2 days ago
COLUMBUS: Fire at Armour Road apartment complex
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Columbus police investigate weekend shooting on Sheridan Ave.
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Shooting investigation underway on Sheridan Avenue in Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Auburn: Couple stopped for traffic violation, arrested on theft and drug charges
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Arrests made at Whispering Pines apartment complex in Phenix City
Phenix City, AL6 days ago
Alabama man accused of shooting at funeral convicted of illegally possessing ammunition
Montgomery, AL5 days ago
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
Prattville, AL2 days ago
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198
Smiths Station, AL3 days ago
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Montgomery, AL3 days ago
Lanett police investigate shooting; one injury, three suspects
Lanett, AL2 days ago
UPDATE: Ex-husband calls killer in South Columbus double homicide ‘a coward’
Columbus, GA8 days ago
Columbus police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar
Columbus, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy