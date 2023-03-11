Open in App
Auburn, AL
Auburn Daily

ESPN names Auburn football's Justin Rogers biggest newcomer to watch

By Lance Dawe,

4 days ago

ESPN believes that Justin Rogers is the newcomer to watch for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn's transfer portal acquisitions are going to help boost their play this upcoming season.

With the load of additions on the offensive and defensive lines, the Tigers should be able to begin to return to form under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

Which newcomer could make the biggest impact for Auburn upfront in 2023?

In a recent ESPN article detailing SEC spring storylines and newcomers to watch , Chris Low named Tigers' defensive tackle Justin Rogers as Auburn's biggest newcomer to watch for the 2023 season.

"When Auburn has been at its best, the Tigers have almost always been menacing in the defensive line," Low wrote. "That's what makes Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers so valuable to this defense. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound tackle has gotten better each year he's been in the SEC and should be a staple in the middle of the Auburn defensive front."

The former high four-star transferred to Auburn from Kentucky in January, where he played in all 12 games for the Wildcats as a freshman in 2021. Rogers brings size and physicality to the Auburn defensive line, and is expected to play a significant role in stopping the run - something new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts specializes in.

With the addition of players like Rogers, Mosiah Nasili-Kite, and Lawrence Johnson, Auburn's d-line should be revitalized.

Philip Montgomery is one of the most interesting coordinator hires in the SEC

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Auburn baseball sets opening weekend rotation, makes roster cuts

Should Lior Berman be getting more opportunities to shoot the ball?

Hugh Freeze on playing Georgia and Alabama: 'The expectation is we're walking out there to win it'

