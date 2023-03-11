Cadence Nicholas' hot shooting propels Panas past Wallkill and into the state final four

NEWBURGH - The players admit now, at the beginning of the season, they didn't believe the team could get this far. Even the notion of it, to them, seemed unrealistic.

Their hope initially was to make it back to the Section 1 final and, perhaps, get a step beyond where last season ended.

Even as benchmarks were eclipsed and this Walter Panas roster began to show its immense potential, coach Matt Evangelista’s mentions of the big-picture possibilities were dismissed. "'Hey, don't even say that,'" the coach said, mimicking his players. "'We just play basketball and focus on what's in front of us.'"

Well, their focus now is travel arrangements. And attempting to fill a playlist with enough Ice Spice songs to carry them on a two-hour ride upstate.

Like...

Because a brilliant season in which the Panthers made program history and surpassed even the optimistic projections, now has them headed to Troy.

"This is so exciting," said sophomore Cadence Nicholas, who scored 30 points. "I thought we could maybe win the section, but we keep surprising ourselves and we don't wanna stop."

Panas defeated Section 9's Wallkill, 62-49, Saturday in the Class A girls basketball regional final at Mount St. Mary College. The Panthers, a week after earning their first section crown, find themselves now two victories from the ultimate prize.

"We've been working so hard for this," Sofia Tavarez said. "Every step, we've been telling each other, 'Just keep going.' I've been on varsity since eighth grade and this is something we really wished we could do, but we didn't know if we could. Now it's happening."

What it means

The Panthers have quickly ascended with a young core that includes four sophomores and this team, perhaps, is ahead of schedule. But they've shown themselves to be poised and unfazed by the postseason pressure.

Panas will face Section 2 power Averill Park on Friday, 3:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

"It's amazing," Evangelista said. "Panas is 51 years old and the girls team had never won a section title before. Once we did that it was like, 'Let's keep going.' They're executing so well."

Player of the Game

Nicholas had 30 points, six rebounds and three assists. She hit five 3-pointers in the first half, helping Panas take a 33-29 lead to intermission, then cooked in the second half with penetrating drives, put-backs and transition baskets.

"She's great," said Tavarez, a sophomore who connected with Nicholas on outlet passes and cuts. "We've been playing with each other since we were little, so we have good chemistry."

Turning point

Tavarez's layup with 1:10 left in the second quarter gave Panas a 30-29 lead that wasn't relinquished.

The Panthers brought back court pressure intermittently with a goal of slowing an explosive Wallkill offense. Wallkill, known for its outside shooting and game-breaking runs, hit only three 3-pointers.

"We work really good together and we're constantly moving, trying to make something happen on defense," Nicholas said. "We're also a smart team. We know when to pressure and when to drop back."

Kiara Williams, Julia Gallinger and Kelsey Cregan helped anchor the interior defense and Evangelista called Sarah Chiuli the "glue," crediting her intangibles.

Panas extended its lead to 10 in the third quarter, and Cregan's layup pushed it to 59-45 with 2:16 remaining. "We came to win," Tavarez said. "We weren't gonna leave with nothing."

By the numbers

Wallkill (19-4) ― Emma Spindler had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers, who also fell in this round last season. Zoe Mesuch added 18 points and three steals, and Alex Dembinsky had four points, six rebounds and two steals.

Walter Panas (20-5) ― Cregan had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Tavarez had eight points and six assists. Gallinger and Katie Hofmann each added six points, and Williams had nine rebounds.

They said it

"Being the first girls team in our school to get this far," Nicholas said, "it feels great knowing you're part of something special."

The team planned a celebratory stop at Applebee’s on the way home Saturday, getting food to munch. Speaking of which…

"I feel like the kids' music was closer to what I like in years past," the 48-year-old Evangelista said of possibly hearing Ice Spice on loop all the way to Albany. "But, it works for them."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Cadence Nicholas' hot shooting propels Panas past Wallkill and into the state final four