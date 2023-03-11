Open in App
New York Post

‘Scream VI’ slashed its way to the top of the box office

By Angela Barbuti,

4 days ago

“Scream VI” slashed its way to the top of the box office on its opening night Friday.

The horror flick, the first of the franchise to be set in New York, took in $19.3 million, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo .

Its star, Dermot Mulroney, told The Post his affinity for the genre could be his “birthright,” since he was born on Halloween.

The film dethroned last week’s box office champ, “Creed III,” which came in second, earning $7.52 million.

The “Rocky” spinoff brought in $58.4 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, which is more than any other movie in the boxing franchise, according to Screenrant .

The sci-fi action thriller “65” landed in third, taking home just over $4.4 million.

“Champions,” the Bobby Farrelly-directed sports comedy, came in fourth, with a $1.8 million-dollar take.

It follows an ex-minor-league basketball coach, played by Woody Harrelson, who is court ordered to manage a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“Cocaine Bear,” which was in fourth place last week, stumbled down to fifth, with $1.74 million in sales.

