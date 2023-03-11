Open in App
Queens, NY
New York Post

Kodai Senga scratched with finger discomfort as Mets injury woes grow

By Mark W. Sanchez,

4 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the Mets keep their fingers crossed for Jose Quintana , they have another pitcher to worry about.

Kodai Senga was scratched from his Saturday start against the Nationals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches due to “discomfort at the base of his right index finger,” the club said.

Senga, a righty, was set to undergo imaging.

The Japanese star made his spring and stateside debut last Sunday, when he was wild early, but recovered and allowed one run in two innings.

Senga twice threw his vaunted ghost forkball , once for a strikeout.

He cited the pitch clock as a bother and said he felt he was rushing, so further experience with the timer before the season begins would be helpful.

Kodai Senga was scratched from his start on Saturday.
Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

It is unclear how long Senga will be sidelined.

Mets’ Brooks Raley replaced from United States WBC roster with injury

Throwing once a week last year (but typically throwing more pitches), he pitched in 23 games in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, with a 1.89 ERA in 148 innings.

The development with Senga, who was signed to a five-year, $75 million contract this offseason, was the second injury the Mets announced Saturday .

Lefty reliever Brooks Raley sustained a low-grade hamstring strain while playing with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Mets still had not formally announced how severe Quintana’s injury is.

The veteran starter has been out indefinitely since he sustained a “small stress fracture” in his fifth rib on his left side, the Mets said.

They sent him to New York for further tests Monday.

Kodai Senga signed with the Mets this offseason.
AP

“We’re not there yet,” manager Buck Showalter said of Quintana on Friday night. “We’re still gathering all the information and getting some different stuff back. We’ll get through it. … We’re still trying to make some evaluations.”

David Peterson has been seen as the front-runner for a rotation spot if Quintana is not ready for the first weeks of the season.

If Senga is pushed back, too, Tylor Megill would be the most likely fill-in.

