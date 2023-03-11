Kodai Senga scratched with finger discomfort as Mets injury woes grow

Lefty reliever Brooks Raley sustained a low-grade hamstring strain while playing with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mets still had not formally announced how severe Quintana’s injury is.
The veteran starter has been out indefinitely since he sustained a “small stress fracture” in his fifth rib on his left side, the Mets said.
They sent him to New York for further tests Monday.
“We’re not there yet,” manager Buck Showalter said of Quintana on Friday night. “We’re still gathering all the information and getting some different stuff back. We’ll get through it. … We’re still trying to make some evaluations.”
David Peterson has been seen as the front-runner for a rotation spot if Quintana is not ready for the first weeks of the season.
If Senga is pushed back, too, Tylor Megill would be the most likely fill-in.
