Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Both Spotted at Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s 40th Birthday Party

“I love you @malika @foreverkhadijah,” the Good American designer, 38, gushed via Instagram Story on Friday, March 10, sharing footage of partygoers singing “Happy Birthday” to the twins.
Kardashian, who stunned in a silver minidress and matching Dolce & Gabbana handbag, was joined by several members of her famous family on Friday, including sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner . Thompson, 31, was also spotted at the bash, according to photos obtained by Page Six . In the snaps, the professional basketball player sported an all-leather ensemble as he entered Los Angeles’ Nice Guy, where the party was held.
“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” Khloé confessed during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May 2022. “He’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”
“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” a second source told Us last month after news broke that Andrea had died after a heart attack. “Khloé loves Tristan’s [epileptic] brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom.”
