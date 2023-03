Ariah Fox scores team-high 22 points and grabs a game-high 15 rebounds to lead Bullfrogs to first state hoop crown

SACRAMENTO — Ariah Fox scored a team-high 22 points and had a game-high 15 rebounds to lead Bret Harte to a convincing 62-39 victory over Marina on Saturday morning in the CIF State Division 5 girls basketball championship game at the Golden 1 Center

Makenna Tutthill added 10 points for the Bullfrogs (26-7) who claimed the school's first girls state hoop title. Bret Harte jumped out to a 15-8 first-quarter advantage and never looked back.

Rylee Bradley led Marina with a game-high 23 points.

Here are photos from Saturday's D5 state title game in Sacramento:

All photos by Ralph Thompson