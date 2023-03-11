Open in App
State College, PA
Micah Shrewsberry a trendy name in college basketball coaching search

By Kevin McGuire,

4 days ago

Penn State fans have long been accustomed to seeing head football coach James Franklin have his name thrown around the college coaching rumor mill every year almost since the first year he was in charge of the program, so it would seem. But now it is its men’s basketball coach that Penn State fans are seeing pop up as the coaching carousel in the world of college hoops is officially underway.

As Penn State was preparing to face Indiana in the Big Ten tournament semifinal in Chicago, multiple reports surfaced suggesting Micah Shrewsberry could be among the top coaching candidates for Georgetown. Georgetown is in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Patrick Ewing. With Shrewsberry coaching a Penn State program into the Big Ten semifinal and on the verge of receiving an NCAA tournament bid in just his second season, it makes sense he would be an attractive candidate.

Shrewsberry has the coaching profile that would make sense for Georgetown. He has solid reputation as an assistant coach in the NBA and in college basketball at programs like Butler and Purdue. And using a mix of transfers, returning veterans, and fresh recruits, Shrewsberry is about to take Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament since 2011. He is a well-respected coach and looks to have just the right mindset that a once proud Georgetown program is in need of as it looks to return to any sense of respectability.

Shrewsberry will no doubt continue to see his name thrown around as a rising coaching candidate given his recent success at Penn State, which will not confuse anyone for being a basketball school. But his focus will remain on taking this Penn State team as far as it can go in March. And if nothing else, Penn State will be pressed to do something it probably has to do and find a way to set aside the money to keep Shrewsberry happy in Happy Valley.

It’s a good problem to have for Penn State.

