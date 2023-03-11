Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Applauds Joel Embiid’s Big Moment

Chauncey Billups issued credit to Joel Embiid after hitting the game-winning shot on Friday night.

After trailing all game long on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers had roughly seven seconds left in the game to take their first lead of the night. Coming out of a timeout, the Sixers made the obvious effort to get the ball to Joel Embiid .

With 37 points to his name already, Embiid proved he was the go-to guy in that situation. Having Portland center Jusuf Nurkic one-on-one, Embiid looked to drive to the basket in hopes of powering his way to the hoop for a basket or a foul.

When Portland’s star guard Damian Lillard came in to help, Embiid had to switch gears. A quick spin and a fadeaway shot from 13 feet out gave the Sixers chance to snag a one-point lead.

Fortunately for Philly, the big man’s shot was successful.

“We made him work for it,” said Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups. “I mean, we went and cut him off, he [spun], it was just a hell of a shot.”

Finishing the night one-point shy of dropping 40 points for the 12th time this year, Embiid helped the Sixers complete their 120-119 win .

“He's that type of player,” Billups finished. “You get those types of guys in those types of situations. I mean, you just want to try to get the last look, so my guy can do the same thing, but it just didn't add up.”

Like the Sixers, the Blazers have a proven clutch star shooter who has proven he can win his team games off of last-second attempts in Damian Lillard. While Portland got the ball in his hands for a final offensive possession, Lillard’s shot was late and failed to fall successfully anyway.

With a win over Portland, the Sixers took the Blazers down for the second and final time this year. They are now 44-22 on the year, creeping up on the Eastern Conference’s second seed.

