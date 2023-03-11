Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
All 76ers

Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Applauds Joel Embiid’s Big Moment

By Justin Grasso,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gwyj4_0lFmQagH00

Chauncey Billups issued credit to Joel Embiid after hitting the game-winning shot on Friday night.

After trailing all game long on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers had roughly seven seconds left in the game to take their first lead of the night. Coming out of a timeout, the Sixers made the obvious effort to get the ball to Joel Embiid .

With 37 points to his name already, Embiid proved he was the go-to guy in that situation. Having Portland center Jusuf Nurkic one-on-one, Embiid looked to drive to the basket in hopes of powering his way to the hoop for a basket or a foul.

When Portland’s star guard Damian Lillard came in to help, Embiid had to switch gears. A quick spin and a fadeaway shot from 13 feet out gave the Sixers chance to snag a one-point lead.

Fortunately for Philly, the big man’s shot was successful.

“We made him work for it,” said Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups. “I mean, we went and cut him off, he [spun], it was just a hell of a shot.”

Finishing the night one-point shy of dropping 40 points for the 12th time this year, Embiid helped the Sixers complete their 120-119 win .

“He's that type of player,” Billups finished. “You get those types of guys in those types of situations. I mean, you just want to try to get the last look, so my guy can do the same thing, but it just didn't add up.”

Like the Sixers, the Blazers have a proven clutch star shooter who has proven he can win his team games off of last-second attempts in Damian Lillard. While Portland got the ball in his hands for a final offensive possession, Lillard’s shot was late and failed to fall successfully anyway.

With a win over Portland, the Sixers took the Blazers down for the second and final time this year. They are now 44-22 on the year, creeping up on the Eastern Conference’s second seed.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Eagles agree to deal with ‘Giant Killer’ after Rashaad Penny move
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Old tweet by new Eagles RB resurfaces
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Javon Hargrave’s immediate reaction to 49ers swiping him from Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Warriors' Steph Curry says he would 'absolutely love' to play one more game at Oracle Arena
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Disagrees With Anthony Davis About Cause Of Knicks Loss
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Sonya Curry jumps to Damion Lee's defense after tangle with JaMychal Green
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Losing Another Sponsor
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers star Anthony Davis gets unfortunate injury update after monster performance vs. Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Ja Morant's Career Has Gone Off the Rails
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Bobby Portis opens up on the punching incident involving him and former Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Doc Rivers Didn't Doubt Challenge to Keep Joel Embiid In vs. Cavs
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
NBA Fans React To James Harden Getting Free Throws After Elbowing Kristaps Porzingis: “It's Impossible To Play Defense”
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Brook Lopez And Trey Lyles Set Off Brawl During Bucks-Kings Game
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Are the Phillies Truly 'America's Team' Following WBC Performances?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Tiger Woods building golf education center in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy