Wreck in Tacoma Tideflats blocks roadway for several hours and leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A Tacoma man died after failing to yield at an intersection early Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old man was found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. His passenger and the other driver were injured and transported to a local hospital. The incident occurred a little after 2 a.m.

The man and his passenger were in a 1995 Dodge pickup truck. They were heading northbound on state Route 509 at Taylor Way. The driver had a seatbelt on, and the passenger didn’t.

A man driving a 2018 Peterbilt truck was heading eastbound on Taylor Way at SR 509. The driver had a seatbelt on.

The Dodge pickup truck failed to yield for the red light and hit the Peterbilt truck. The pickup truck ended up in a ditch while the other truck stopped at the intersection. The roadway was blocked for over seven hours.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, according to the news release.