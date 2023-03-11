Dillon Brooks on potentially matching up against Kyrie Irving - “He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up"

Brooks said that he wants to see how good Irving really is now that he will be without any protection if he plays against Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies are dealing with the blowback from all the Ja Morant drama currently, but they still have basketball games to go out and play too. The Grizzlies snapped their three-game losing streak in their last outing against the Golden State Warriors, and they will have another big challenge in front of them on Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks . It sounds like a game that Dillon Brooks is excited for, as he wants to lock up Kyrie Irving after he had words for Brooks in their last matchup.

Will Brooks be able to slow down Kyrie?

Brooks has become somewhat notorious for doing everything he can to irritate his opponents, and it looks like Irving is the next target on his list. There is a chance that Irving won't play in this game as he deals with a right foot injury, but if he does, he should expect to see a whole lot of Brooks in this game.

Slowing down Irving will be a lot easier said than done, as he has been playing some of the best basketball of his career since joining the Mavericks (27.5 PPG, 6.6 APG, 5.1 RPG, 51.2 FG%). But Brooks is a tenacious defender, and while he may not be the most skilled player on the court, you can bet he's going to do whatever it takes to help Memphis win games, and that includes taking on the defensive assignment of guarding Irving.

There always seems to be some sort of chip that Brooks plays with on his shoulder, and it looks like he will be using something Irving said to him earlier in the season to get him going for this game. Games that Brooks plays in are always chippy one way or another, so it will be interesting to see whether he and Irving go at it if the star Mavs guard can end up suiting up for this game.