Estimated $72K damages in Pukalani cottage fire

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, regarding a cottage that was on fire in Pukalani on Maui.

Upon arrival, MFD found the cottage to be engulfed with flames; and it was about 10 minutes for MFD to ensure that there were no occupants.

It took fire personnel until 6:45 a.m. to fully extinguish the fire, according to MFD.

MFD said there were no occupants of the cottage since the structure was used for storage.

MFD estimated damages to the structure were $60,000 and estimated damages to the contents to be approximately $12,000.

This fire on Maui comes in the wake of Maui County extending official condolences to the family of 24-year-old fallen Maui firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran.

Dumaran lost his life earlier this year after he was swept out to sea when he was part of the team that responded to the flash floods on Maui on Jan. 27.