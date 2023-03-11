Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Real Road to close for one-way traffic to allow for maintenance work

By Dalu Okoli,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AFCM_0lFmP6Rd00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Real Road will be flagged for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elicia Drive to allow for falsework removal.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, a single lane will be open with flaggers directing traffic.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The closure is scheduled to occur from March 13-17 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Construction schedules may be altered and the traveling public is urged to bear the inconvenience.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Hwy 178 closed for second time Wednesday
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
Alta Sierra Ski Resort to close for 2 weeks due to road storm, flood damage
Alta Sierra, CA13 hours ago
Highway 178 reopens following rockslide, then closed again an hour later: CHP
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KUSD announces buses will not run in Kernville, Wofford Heights Thursday
Kernville, CA12 hours ago
Tree falls onto Bakersfield woman’s car, insurance cannot cover
Bakersfield, CA11 hours ago
Storms pouring massive water flows into Isabella Lake, and soon, the river through Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Delano, McFarland, Wasco residents brace for storm impact
Delano, CA1 day ago
Kern River once again flowing through Bakersfield after weekend rain
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Tehachapi woman dead following crash, was not wearing seatbelt
Tehachapi, CA18 hours ago
Wofford Heights can experience potentially catastrophic soil movement
Wofford Heights, CA1 day ago
Washed-out roads strand around 100 people in Tulare County
Three Rivers, CA1 day ago
Woman dies in vehicle rollover on Highway 58: CHP
Tehachapi, CA1 day ago
McFarland residents assess the damage so far; more rain to come
Mcfarland, CA1 day ago
Tulare County authorities announce evacuation orders in Porterville area due to flooding
Porterville, CA14 hours ago
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Bakersfield, Victim Survives
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
KCSO aerial survey shows flowing water around Kern
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Wofford Heights ordered to evacuate due to 'highly likely' landslide
Wofford Heights, CA1 day ago
New evacuation center opens in Delano amid upcoming storm
Delano, CA2 days ago
Water levels nearly double at Lake Isabella after back-to-back storms
Lake Isabella, CA13 hours ago
Highway 58 at Chester Avenue to close to evening traffic
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Crews Work Together To Remove Debris From Lake Kaweah
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Evacuation order for Wasco area residents near Pond community
Wasco, CA3 days ago
Man’s dog who ran away after fatal crash in south Bakersfield is found, returned safely
Bakersfield, CA12 hours ago
Photos show large tree that fell into home after rainfall in Pine Mountain Club
Pine Mountain Club, CA2 days ago
Kern County Animal Services offering free dogs to celebrate ‘St. Pittie’s Day’
Bakersfield, CA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy