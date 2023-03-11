Real Road to close for one-way traffic to allow for maintenance work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Real Road will be flagged for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elicia Drive to allow for falsework removal.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, a single lane will be open with flaggers directing traffic.

The closure is scheduled to occur from March 13-17 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Construction schedules may be altered and the traveling public is urged to bear the inconvenience.

