Jackson County, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Jackson County inmate captured

By Cortney Evans,

4 days ago

UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, David Travis Dickens has been captured and will be charged with Escape.

Original Story:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate.

According to their Facebook, JCSO is trying to locate David Travis Dickens.

Officials said he is an inmate who walked away from an outside work assignment at the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen in the area of Pearl Street wearing red and white jail pants and a white t-shirt.

If you see him do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

