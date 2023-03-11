UPDATE: Jackson County inmate captured

UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, David Travis Dickens has been captured and will be charged with Escape.

Original Story:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate.

According to their Facebook, JCSO is trying to locate David Travis Dickens.

Officials said he is an inmate who walked away from an outside work assignment at the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen in the area of Pearl Street wearing red and white jail pants and a white t-shirt.

If you see him do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

