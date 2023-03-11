Open in App
HollywoodLife

Shakira Says She ‘Put Up With So Much’ Amid Split From Gerard Piqué: ‘I’ve Had A Very Rough Year’

By Terry Zeller,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yoBU_0lFmOYwF00
Image Credit: NBC

The latest drama between Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué featured the songstress opening up about their split for the first time on television! Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 10 to sing her new breakup anthem “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with her collaborator Bizarrap and after the jaw-dropping performance, she spilled the tea. “I’ve had a very rough year after my separation and writing this song has been so important to me,” the Grammy winner divulged. “It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.”

“I feel that after we put out this song, I not only felt like I had fans but a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things, who think the way I think, feel the way I feel and had to put up with so much crap, the way I had to,” she added.

Shakira, who shares sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Gerard, released the diss track in January, a few weeks after the couple went their separate ways. The split arose after Shakira allegedly discovered the athlete was well into his new romance with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti while he and Shakira were still an item. With the song, which has broken 14 world records, Shakira said she was able to genuinely connect with her female fans.

“It’s been unbelievable to feel the reaction from so many people,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I think that people really connect with music when it’s real and it’s genuine, it comes from a real place. The thing with this song is that it has become like an anthem for so many women out there.”

The song features lyrics appearing to reference both Shakira’s breakup and her financial troubles. “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the Treasury,” the beauty sings in Spanish. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.” She also released a music video for the song, which has been racking up millions of views.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After breakup, Kylie Jenner Sells Shared House With Travis Scott
Hidden Hills, CA16 days ago
Shakira Spotted With Her Children In NYC After Ripping Apart Ex Gerard Piqué For Cheating On Her — See Photos
New York City, NY6 days ago
Casual Jennifer Lopez rocks cargo pants, messy bun at new $64M home with Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Brad Pitt’s GF Ines de Ramon Is All Smiles As She Leaves Work With Flower Bouquet On Valentine’s Day
Los Angeles, CA29 days ago
Check out JLo and Ben Affleck’s new home in the Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Adele Hilariously Reacts to Shakira’s Jimmy Fallon Performance: Gerard Pique ‘In Trouble?’
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy