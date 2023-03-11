Shakira Says She ‘Put Up With So Much’ Amid Split From Gerard Piqué: ‘I’ve Had A Very Rough Year’

Image Credit: NBC

The latest drama between Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué featured the songstress opening up about their split for the first time on television! Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 10 to sing her new breakup anthem “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with her collaborator Bizarrap and after the jaw-dropping performance, she spilled the tea. “I’ve had a very rough year after my separation and writing this song has been so important to me,” the Grammy winner divulged. “It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.”

“I feel that after we put out this song, I not only felt like I had fans but a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things, who think the way I think, feel the way I feel and had to put up with so much crap, the way I had to,” she added.

Shakira, who shares sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Gerard, released the diss track in January, a few weeks after the couple went their separate ways. The split arose after Shakira allegedly discovered the athlete was well into his new romance with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti while he and Shakira were still an item. With the song, which has broken 14 world records, Shakira said she was able to genuinely connect with her female fans.

“It’s been unbelievable to feel the reaction from so many people,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I think that people really connect with music when it’s real and it’s genuine, it comes from a real place. The thing with this song is that it has become like an anthem for so many women out there.”

The song features lyrics appearing to reference both Shakira’s breakup and her financial troubles. “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the Treasury,” the beauty sings in Spanish. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.” She also released a music video for the song, which has been racking up millions of views.