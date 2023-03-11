Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Highway 58 at Chester Avenue to close to evening traffic

By Dalu Okoli,

4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 58 at Chester Avenue will be closed to evening travelers to allow for overhead sign installation.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, westbound to northbound 99 motorists will be detoured to exit at Chester Avenue, where they will turn right on Oak Street, turn left on California Avenue, and finally turn right to enter the northbound on-ramp of Highway 99.

Real Road to close for one-way traffic to allow for maintenance work

Motorists traveling Highway 99 westbound to southbound will be detoured to exit at Chester Avenue, turn right on Chester Avenue, turn left on Brundage lane, south on Wible Road, right on Ming Avenue, and finally left to enter the southbound on-ramp of Highway 99 says the TRIP statement.

These closures will take place from Mar. 13-16 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Construction schedules may change without notice and the traveling public is asked to bear the inconvenience.

