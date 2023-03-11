Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

US Forecast

By Accuweather,

4 days ago

US Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;41;21;45;35;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;25%;2

Albuquerque, NM;66;42;61;38;A shower or two;W;11;41%;86%;6

Anchorage, AK;29;23;25;21;Chilly with sunshine;ENE;5;60%;9%;2

Asheville, NC;55;38;46;37;Colder with rain;NW;9;79%;98%;1

Atlanta, GA;64;48;52;46;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;7;95%;100%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;44;34;43;39;Sun, then clouds;ESE;11;71%;63%;5

Austin, TX;90;61;74;49;Cooler with some sun;NNE;11;52%;4%;7

Baltimore, MD;48;30;44;40;An afternoon shower;SE;7;65%;89%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;82;72;84;52;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;13;67%;65%;3

Billings, MT;31;11;30;16;Clouds and sun, cold;E;9;71%;5%;4

Birmingham, AL;65;56;66;45;Thunderstorms;N;10;87%;100%;2

Bismarck, ND;28;11;19;-1;Cloudy and colder;N;15;80%;9%;1

Boise, ID;49;29;48;39;Cloudy and chilly;SE;10;67%;74%;1

Boston, MA;40;31;42;34;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;62%;6%;3

Bridgeport, CT;42;28;46;37;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;55%;25%;4

Buffalo, NY;34;19;38;32;A bit of p.m. snow;E;8;75%;82%;1

Burlington, VT;33;19;41;30;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;64%;4%;2

Caribou, ME;38;13;43;22;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;0%;4

Casper, WY;35;2;30;17;Partly sunny, cold;S;7;79%;4%;5

Charleston, SC;64;50;68;54;Rain and drizzle;SW;12;71%;99%;2

Charleston, WV;41;32;43;34;Rain and drizzle;W;7;79%;97%;1

Charlotte, NC;59;42;46;40;Rain and drizzle;NNE;7;81%;99%;1

Cheyenne, WY;45;16;35;20;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;60%;28%;5

Chicago, IL;37;33;40;29;A bit of a.m. snow;W;9;84%;86%;1

Cleveland, OH;34;28;40;34;A snow shower;NNE;8;71%;89%;1

Columbia, SC;60;46;51;46;Cooler with rain;N;6;81%;100%;1

Columbus, OH;39;31;40;29;A little p.m. rain;WNW;6;71%;84%;1

Concord, NH;40;19;47;26;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;58%;13%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;49;63;43;Breezy and cooler;NNE;18;52%;3%;6

Denver, CO;57;25;43;23;Partly sunny;SE;8;54%;32%;3

Des Moines, IA;34;27;33;22;Cloudy and breezy;NW;17;73%;2%;2

Detroit, MI;39;26;35;30;A snow shower;E;7;78%;89%;1

Dodge City, KS;60;32;48;21;Some sun;NE;10;47%;20%;4

Duluth, MN;30;24;30;14;Periods of snow;NNE;18;90%;98%;1

El Paso, TX;76;58;76;49;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;13;30%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;19;12;13;4;A little p.m. snow;NNW;5;61%;78%;1

Fargo, ND;30;19;23;4;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;22;83%;57%;1

Grand Junction, CO;51;36;52;32;Rain and snow shower;ESE;8;63%;92%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;40;26;36;29;Cloudy;SSE;8;81%;91%;1

Hartford, CT;42;27;50;35;Mostly sunny;E;7;49%;16%;4

Helena, MT;29;9;39;21;Not as cold;S;7;64%;2%;3

Honolulu, HI;81;71;83;69;Sun and clouds, nice;WSW;11;63%;23%;6

Houston, TX;84;70;82;54;Clouds and sun;NNE;12;62%;15%;6

Indianapolis, IN;47;34;43;28;Rain and snow shower;W;7;75%;73%;1

Jackson, MS;75;65;68;45;Thunderstorms;N;10;83%;99%;3

Jacksonville, FL;77;54;82;67;Warmer;SW;11;57%;60%;6

Juneau, AK;26;14;26;9;Partly sunny, cold;ENE;4;54%;0%;2

Kansas City, MO;42;33;44;24;Periods of sun;NNW;11;61%;2%;5

Knoxville, TN;55;43;54;39;A bit of rain;NW;5;89%;97%;1

Las Vegas, NV;74;50;72;51;Sunshine and nice;NNW;7;37%;7%;5

Lexington, KY;47;37;43;32;Cloudy and chilly;W;8;83%;37%;1

Little Rock, AR;52;48;60;38;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;13;60%;13%;5

Long Beach, CA;65;57;67;55;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;70%;15%;2

Los Angeles, CA;63;55;66;53;Low clouds breaking;SSW;7;74%;14%;5

Louisville, KY;50;38;47;31;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;9;76%;82%;1

Madison, WI;35;30;36;24;A little snow;W;9;88%;95%;1

Memphis, TN;53;48;54;37;Some sun returning;N;12;74%;29%;3

Miami, FL;84;68;84;71;Partly sunny;WSW;10;65%;10%;8

Milwaukee, WI;36;32;37;30;Cloudy, some snow;W;10;85%;96%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;27;33;19;A little snow;NNW;11;77%;93%;1

Mobile, AL;71;69;80;56;Severe thunderstorms;NNW;15;75%;95%;3

Montgomery, AL;71;57;70;49;Severe thunderstorms;N;9;80%;100%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;19;8;21;13;Periods of sun;SSE;13;60%;0%;3

Nashville, TN;53;46;54;34;Cloudy;NW;9;78%;29%;1

New Orleans, LA;80;71;85;56;Windy and humid;N;17;66%;72%;5

New York, NY;44;33;48;38;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;53%;60%;4

Newark, NJ;44;31;48;38;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;53%;62%;4

Norfolk, VA;51;38;49;42;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;68%;96%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;80;39;52;31;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;13;54%;10%;5

Olympia, WA;50;30;47;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;6;88%;99%;1

Omaha, NE;34;23;33;19;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;20;65%;2%;3

Orlando, FL;82;59;86;69;Mostly sunny;SW;11;48%;9%;7

Philadelphia, PA;43;30;49;38;Sun, then clouds;ESE;7;59%;72%;5

Phoenix, AZ;77;56;80;54;Mostly sunny;N;8;40%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;36;26;42;34;Rain and snow shower;SE;7;69%;79%;1

Portland, ME;40;26;42;29;Breezy in the a.m.;N;11;62%;7%;4

Portland, OR;52;36;49;45;Chilly with rain;S;8;88%;100%;1

Providence, RI;40;30;45;31;Mostly sunny;NNE;11;58%;5%;3

Raleigh, NC;55;39;41;39;Periods of rain;NNE;7;86%;98%;1

Reno, NV;45;38;52;39;A shower in places;SSW;8;59%;77%;1

Richmond, VA;50;31;44;38;Showers around;E;5;73%;93%;2

Roswell, NM;84;49;76;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;29%;26%;6

Sacramento, CA;56;53;61;52;Rainy times;SSE;10;81%;100%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;47;36;47;38;A couple of showers;SE;7;73%;86%;1

San Antonio, TX;93;64;84;54;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;11;42%;3%;7

San Diego, CA;62;57;65;54;Low clouds breaking;N;8;74%;32%;3

San Francisco, CA;55;52;58;53;A couple of showers;SSW;13;85%;100%;1

Savannah, GA;66;52;72;56;Rain and a t-storm;SW;13;70%;100%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;35;51;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;8;66%;99%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;34;22;25;16;Increasingly windy;NW;21;78%;6%;2

Spokane, WA;44;24;50;40;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;68%;90%;2

Springfield, IL;41;36;43;27;Rain and snow shower;WNW;13;77%;47%;2

St. Louis, MO;43;39;50;30;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;13;67%;4%;5

Tampa, FL;80;57;83;73;Mostly sunny;SW;10;62%;39%;7

Toledo, OH;37;28;35;27;A little snow;SE;7;80%;93%;1

Tucson, AZ;77;52;75;48;Mostly sunny;E;8;40%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;67;40;52;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;9;59%;8%;5

Vero Beach, FL;81;54;87;64;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;57%;17%;7

Washington, DC;47;29;45;39;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;6;64%;92%;5

Wichita, KS;53;32;50;24;Sun and some clouds;NNE;10;52%;20%;4

Wilmington, DE;43;31;48;38;Inc. clouds;ESE;8;61%;88%;5

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN6 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy