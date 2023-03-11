Edina plays Tonka for state boys hockey title

Edina (22-6-1) and Minnetonka (22-2-0) will make it an All-Lake final for the state boys Class AA hockey title at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Xcel Energy Center.

Both Lake powers advanced to the finals with 4-1 victories Friday, March 10.

In the first semifinal, Edina got two goals from right wing Ryan Flaherty to beat Cretin-Derham Hall. Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski was sharp and kept Cretin-Derham Hall’s All-State forward from scoring.

“We have zero fear of anything with Robbie in goal,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “He and Jackson Nevers are two of the best leaders we’ve ever had.”

Minnetonka got off to a good start and beat defending state Class AA champion Andover. Goalie Kaizer Nelson was solid with 18 saves while the Skippers fired 34 shots on goal. First-line center Gavin Garry scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season.

During the regular season, Minnetonka won the Lake Conference title with two wins over Edina on the way to the top.

“Edina is a different team than the one we played during the regular season,” Minnetonka head coach Sean Goldsworthy said. “Both their team and ours have gotten better over the last 10 games. We know what’s at stake.”