A 65-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night when he was hit by a car while trying to walk across Illinois 159 in Fairview Heights, according to authorities.

A northbound passenger car struck him just before 8 p.m. in the area of Longhorn Steakhouse, the Fairview Heights Police Department stated in a news release.

Police said the man was jaywalking. They did not release the names of the pedestrian or the driver.

EMS transported the 65-year-old from the scene with serious injuries, but he was in stable condition as of Saturday, according to the release.