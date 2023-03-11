Don't Rule the Columbus Blue Jackets Out for Next Season

The Blue Jackets are having one of their worst seasons ever, but fans should remain hopeful. There’s much to like when the season ends, says Adam Proteau.

It’s always excruciating for fans of any NHL team that hits rock bottom.

This year, a couple teams wanted to be there so they could acquire the best chances of winning the league’s draft lottery. But the team that’s at the very bottom of the standings did not anticipate this year could be an utter disaster.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a league-worst 20-37-7 record, a league-worst .367 win percentage and a league-worst 47 standings points. The Blue Jackets came into the season expecting to battle for a playoff spot, but the injury bug devastated them, and the players who were still in the lineup weren’t capable of winning on a consistent basis.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With that said, listen up, Blue Jackets fans: it’s an awful time for you for the rest of the regular season, but don’t get too down on yourselves.

Sure, this season is one of the worst in franchise history, but there is much to like about Columbus in the very near-future.

For starters, the Jackets currently have the best odds at winning the draft lottery and getting to draft WHL superstar forward Connor Bedard. If they don’t win the lottery, the worst that can happen is that they slide just two places down the lottery list. That gives them, at worst, a top-three pick.

That gives them the opportunity of drafting one of Bedard, NCAA standout forward Adam Fantilli, Swedish star forward Leo Carlsson, Russian winger Matvei Michkov or whoever else they fancy. Those are all going to be high-impact players – the type of player who can drastically improve a franchise.

And remember that the Blue Jackets’ worst season in terms of points percentage – the 2001-02 campaign, in which they posted a 22-47-8-5 mark – resulted in them drafting star winger Rick Nash. They’re going to get a talent that can help them elevate their game.

On top of that virtually-guaranteed infusion of skill, the Blue Jackets will have a strong base for their youngsters to build upon. They’ve already got a keeper in winger Kirill Marchenko (16 goals in 41 games) and some promising forwards up front – including 20-year-old winger Kent Johnson (13 goals, 31 points in 61 games) and 19-year-old center Cole Sillinger.

On the back end, there are youngsters such as 22-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist and 19-year-old blueline prospect David Jiricek forming the foundation of the future.

And let’s say Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn’t get fired this summer– which is fair, given that he’s just celebrated 10 years on the job, with not many high points for the on-ice product. Ownership and team president John Davidson clearly believe in Kekalainen, but he’s going to be under enormous pressure next year to put together a significantly better result using many of the same pieces from the current season.

If he lands Bedard with the top draft pick, that job gets much easier. But let’s not forget the Blue Jackets also have cornerstone players – star wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, centers Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic and injured star defenseman Zach Werenski – in place. This is not a team that lacks above-average talent, but the injury bug proved that Columbus doesn’t have Grade-A depth at any position.

This is why Kekalainen has to do well with drafting and player development along with trading and free-agent signings.

As per CapFriendly , he’s got 17 players under contract for the 2023-24 campaign, and he’s got approximately $18.4 million in salary-cap space. He’s also got seven picks (including two first-round picks) in the first four rounds of this summer’s draft.

Kekalainen must come up with a couple of gems in this deep draft and use his cap space to bring in more quality talent via free agency. If that doesn’t happen, Kekalainen shouldn't continue as GM. Fan displeasure will surge, and there will be calls for change at the top.

So don’t fret too much, Columbus fans. Yes, you have to suffer through the remainder of this regular season, but there are signs of positivity ahead. This year has been unfortunate and unacceptable, and there’s not going to be much in the way of empathy if the Jackets crater another season. There has to be progress for this franchise, and if there isn’t, drastic change to it is undoubtedly going to come.