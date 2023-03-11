Three women missing in Mexico after crossing bridge in Mission

PENITAS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Three women have been missing in Mexico after crossing the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission.

Marina Perez Rios, 48; Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; and Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, went missing on Friday, Feb. 24.

Marina Perez and Maritza Trinidad are sisters and residents of Penitas. Dora Alicia is a family friend.

The family reported the missing women on Monday, Feb. 27, to the Penitas Police Department. The family told police the women were going to Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, to sell clothes at a flea market.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the police department notified the FBI.

According to a missing persons flyer from the government of the state of Nuevo Leon, the women’s last possible location was at Colonia Centro De China, Nuevo Leon .

Marina Perez Rios is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with light brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios is also Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz is 5 feet 3 inches tall, Hispanic, with dark brown straight hair and brown eyes.

ValleyCentral contacted the FBI, who gave the following statement regarding the missing women, “The FBI is aware of this matter; however, no information is being released at this time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.