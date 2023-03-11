Open in App
Las Cruces, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Two 16-year-olds arrested for killing other teen near Las Cruces

By Laila Freeman,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fwryh_0lFmFjwp00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have made two arrests. A pair of teens are accused of being involved in a murder case.

According to the New Mexico State Police (NMSP), a shooting took place on I-25 near mile maker 8. It was close to Las Cruces.

Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules

Through investigation, authorities concluded Benjamin Archuleta, 17, and a passenger were heading south on I-25 when the shooting happened. They had reportedly stopped at a gas station in Doña Ana before the incident and then were followed by another vehicle onto the interstate.

Archuleta was hit by gunfire after someone fired from the other vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died.

The other vehicle was found, and authorities identified the driver as Daniel Ortiz, 16. The passenger, and suspected shooter, was identified as Drake Armendariz, 16.

Visitors say Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza needs upkeep

Ortiz and Armendariz were arrested on March 7 and March 9. They were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at/from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit shooting at/from a motor vehicle causing great bodily injury, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

NMSP continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old girl from Deming, New Mexico lifted
Deming, NM23 hours ago
Former Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputy convicted for five felony counts
Las Cruces, NM16 hours ago
Drunk driver causes fatal crash in Otero County
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspects in stabbing at Buck's Cabaret in east El Paso were ID'd on surveillance video
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Man who shot Las Cruces gym employee sentenced to 12 years
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to February fires in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
Man sentenced to 16 years for attacking stepfather with hammer
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
One of two suspects in custody after stabbing in Las Cruces, police say
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Police: 2 teens arrested in a fatal shooting near Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
UPDATE: Stolen blind dog spotted in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM18 hours ago
El Paso Police confirm the discovery of a body near Concordia Cemetery
El Paso, TX1 day ago
17-year-old boy shot, killed while driving on I-25 in Dona Ana County
Dona Ana County, NM4 days ago
Crime of the Week: Woman injured after being shot at a bar
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Illegal Migrant Killed, 5 Injured in Crash Fleeing Authorities
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
El Paso man arrested in connection with 16-year-old girl’s murder
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Water outage for Las Cruces residents
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
CBP officer charged with using excessive force, falsifying records
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso woman killed in T-bone crash near airport
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Las Cruces Police asks Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners to acquire Theft Alarm Software Update
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Deming Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
Deming, NM3 days ago
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of March 10, 2023
El Paso, TX5 days ago
LCPD: 16-year-old girl goes missing after leaving note
Las Cruces, NM7 days ago
Suspect with ties to smuggling organization found with thousands in southern New Mexico
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
Congresswoman Escobar responds to death of Army veteran outside El Paso VA Medical Center
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Newly passed bill in New Mexico to hold people accountable for unsafe gun practices
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
The Most Famous Outlaw In El Paso History Was Almost A Preacher
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
One person seriously injured after car crashes into a wall in downtown El Paso
El Paso, TX6 days ago
El Paso Sheriff: Three men in possession of meth, firearms, stolen property
Anthony, NM8 days ago
Film Las Cruces holding open casting call for feature film
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Debiting error in Las Cruces residents bills
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy