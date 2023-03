The Chicago Cubs will start the season with their star right fielder on the injured list as Seiya Suzuki works his way back from injury.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki will begin the season on the injured list according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune .

Suzuki is dealing with a left oblique strain that has kept him out of action since the beginning of MLB Spring Training. He has not taken a swing for over two weeks.

It is a blow to the Cubs to lose such a talented player, however, according to the same report, Suzuki could return to action in April.

The caveat being that he does not suffer any setbacks in his recovery from the injury.

Montemurro reports that Suzuki is "still feeling tightness in his oblique and has not achieved full range of motion."

Chicago has plenty of options to play right field including Trey Mancini, Mike Tauchman, and even Cody Bellinger if Christopher Morel mans center field.

The Cubs will continue to keep an eye on Suzuki and his injury and will clear him for baseball activities as soon as makes sense.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !