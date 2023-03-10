Open in App
With a Year Under Their Belt Newton High School Golf Looks to Build Upon Last Season

By Braves Bulletin,

5 days ago

With a year under their belt, Newton Golf looks to build upon last season

NEWTON, NJ - Coach Bryan Bitondo is really excited this season to see the improvements players made in the off-season. As the team had a lot of new faces last season, Coach Bitondo hopes to see scores improve with many golfers having a year under their belt.

In a recent interview, Bitondo said, “There isn’t one challenging part of golf--there are many.  Some players struggle hitting the driver off the tee, whether it is getting in in the air or knowing where it is going. Others struggle around the green where a three putt or worse really start to hamper their scores. The key is to minimize mistakes and avoid penalties.”

Last season, the team had an overall record of 4-11 and were 4-4 in conference.

“We did better in tournaments than matches. We were very competitive in a few out of conference matches and hope to turn those into wins,” Bitondo said.

Although the team does not have any true rivals, the team lost two matches to Kittatinny but beat them at the NJACs and H/W/S. Bitondo  said he hopes to turn those losses into wins this year.

The team has many returning athletes this season, boys and girls, across grade levels. Bitondo looks forward to improving this season.

“That is one of the keys to golf. With that said, I have a lot of ideas I can’t wait to share with the team. I have come up with some alterations for our work at the range as well as usage of the putting green before and after practice rounds and matches,” Bitondo said.

